Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan elects new president (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf has been elected as the new president of Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), Trend reports via Idman.biz.

He was elected head of the association at today's reporting and election conference.

Thus, Najaf became the 4th president of AFFA.

Founded in 1992, the organization was previously headed by Fuad Musayev (1992–2003), Ramiz Mirzayev (2003–2007), and Rovnag Abdullayev (2008–2024).

In 2007–2008, this post was temporarily assigned to Elshad Nasirov.

Being Azerbaijan's football governing organization, AFFA is in charge of monitoring all elements of amateur and professional sports in its jurisdiction. It regulates all competitive football matches within its jurisdiction at the national level, as well as indirectly at the municipal level through the AFFA Amateur League.

