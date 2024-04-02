Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Asssociation of Football Federations of Azerbaijan announces its new VPs

Society Materials 2 April 2024 12:53 (UTC +04:00)
Vugar Imanov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. The new vice presidents of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) have been announced, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The vice-presidents were announced after the election of Rovshan Najaf as AFFA president and the determination of members of the executive committee.

Sarkhan Hajiyev, Elshad Nasirov, Balakishi Gasimov and Konul Mehtiyeva were elected as the vice presidents.

To note, previously, AFFA vice-presidents were Elshad Nasirov, Rauf Aliyev and Vagif Sadigov.

