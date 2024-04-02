AFFA to debate Azerbaijani premier league format

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. Discussions will be held on the format of the Azerbaijani Premier League and the number of clubs in the championship, the new AFFA president Rovshan Najaf said, Trend reports.

He made a remark during the press conference held after the report-election conference.

Najaf noted that there is currently no new decision on this matter.

"A certain analysis has to be done for this. The decision will take into account the experience in Azerbaijan and other countries," Najaf added.

