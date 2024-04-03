Ranking requires naturalization - Azerbaijan former national footballer (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. The next edition of Idman Bizde has been aired, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The guest on the program was Jeyhun Sultanov, a former football player for the Azerbaijan national team.

He shared his thoughts on the Report-Election Conference held at the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) and the subsequent changes within the institution. Sultanov also discussed the right strategy for the Azerbaijan national team, offering valuable insights and recommendations for improvement.

Additionally, the former player provided an assessment of the current situation in the National Cup and Azerbaijan Championship, shedding light on the ongoing developments in both competitions.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel