Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports takes part in CIGEPS session (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has taken part in the opening of 2024 Ordinary Session of the Intergovernmental Committee for Physical Education and Sport (CIGEPS) at the UNESCO headquarters, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

During the event, Gayibov spoke as the committee chairman for 2019-2023, congratulated Chile's Minister of Sports, Jaime Pizarro, on his election to this position, and briefed on the committee's activities over the past four years.

Noting that Azerbaijan made a significant contribution to UNESCO's sports agenda, Gayibov spoke about the success of the 8th MINEPS Conference( International Conference of Ministers and Senior Officials Responsible for Physical Education and Sports) held in Baku from June 26 to 29 last year, with representatives from 110 countries participating, and also about projects implemented in Azerbaijan as part of the Fit for Life initiative.

Assistant Director-General for Social and Human Sciences of UNESCO Gabriela Ramos, the new chairperson of the committee, Jaime Pizarro, and representatives of several other member countries who participated in the meeting thanked Azerbaijan for its successful chairmanship and the high-level organization of the MINEPS VII conference.

During his visit to Paris, Gayibov also held a meeting with Ramos with the participation of the Azerbaijani Ambassador to UNESCO, Elman Abdullayev.

To note, since the 2022 CIGEPS Ordinary session, significant progress has been made in advancing the sport-for-development agenda. At the 7th International Conference of Ministers and Senior Officials Responsible for Physical Education and Sport (MINEPS VII), held in Baku, more than 110 Member States endorsed the MINEPS VII Baku Outcome Document, which established the Fit for Life Alliance. This Global Alliance brings together private and public sector actors to support Fit for Life’s national and international implementation.

The 2024 CIGEPS session will focus on the follow-up to MINEPS VII. The Secretariat will present the progress made in Fit for Life’s priority action areas, which include advancing social and environmental legacies of major sport events, strengthening the evidence base on the impact of sport, scaling impact investment in sport, championing gender equality and safeguarding, fighting against racism, empowering youth, and unlocking the potential of the African sport ecosystem.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel