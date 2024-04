BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. A five-party meeting of the prosecutor generals of the Caspian states is taking place in Baku, Trend reports.

The event will be attended by Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, senior officials of the Prosecutor General's Offices of Azerbaijan and other Caspian countries, as well as Umaira Tagiyeva, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources and some other high-ranking officials.

Will be updated