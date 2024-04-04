Competitions of Open Championship of Ojaq Sports Club kick off in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The 4th Open Championship of the Ojaq Sports Club in rhythmic gymnastics has kicked off at the Baku Olympic Sports Complex, Trend reports.

In addition to the representatives of the Ojaq Sports Club, the competition also involves students from the Specialized Children and Youth School of Olympic Reserve in gymnastics, the Republican Complex Sports School, the Aquatic Palace, the Cultural Center Zira, the branch of the Ojaq Sports Club in Hovsan settlement, and the Olympic Sports Complex in Shaghan.

Overall, more than 180 gymnasts are participating in the competition.

The competition is divided into several age categories – kids (born in 2017-2018), youngsters (born in 2014-2016), pre-juniors (born in 2011-2013), and juniors (born in 2009-2010). Alongside gymnasts performing individual exercises, teams are also competing in group exercises, comprising athletes born in 2017-2018, 2014-2016, and 2013-2012.

The Open Championship of the Ojaq Sports Club in rhythmic gymnastics takes place on April 4-6.

