Azerbaijan national football team advances in FIFA ranking

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Azerbaijan's national football team has set a record for the last 32 months, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

According to the FIFA ranking of national teams, Azerbaijan has advanced to the highest ranking in the last 2 years and 8 months.

The team ranks 112th in the world with 1177.83 points, progressing by one position compared to the previous ranking. The last time the national team was in this position was in August 2021. In May of the same year, the national team moved up to 110th position.

The team's lowest ranking in those 32 months was in March 2022 which was 129th place.

