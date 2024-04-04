Russian peacekeepers to initiate demining operations in Azerbaijan's Khojaly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Russian peacekeepers will start demining operations in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from occupation, chairman of the board of the Azerbaijan Republic Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov, said, Trend reports.

He made a remark during the briefing on the occasion of April 4, the International Day of Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action.

He noted that work is underway in this direction.

"This process is at the accreditation stage. Initially, peacekeepers will be involved in demining activities in Khojaly district," he emphasized.

To note, around 299 anti-personnel, 114 anti-tank mines, and 1,254 unexploded ordnance were found in March in Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Khojavand, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan.

To date, 6,094.6 hectares have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

Meanwhile, since November 10, 2020, to the present, 350 people have been victims of mines (65 killed, 285 injured).

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel