I look up to Azerbaijani gymnast Agamirova – Ojaq Sports Club Championship prize-winner

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. I look up to Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Agamirova, the silver medalist of the 4th Open Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship hosted by the Ojaq Sports Club Amina Hasanzadeh told Trend.

At the competition, the young athlete from the Aquatics Palace secured second place in the exercises with clubs program among gymnasts born in 2016 (category B).

"The competition was fantastic, especially performing in front of a large audience. I aspire to achieve high results in both competitions and training sessions, which I thoroughly enjoy. I admire Zohra Agamirova and wish her the best of luck at the upcoming Olympic Games," she said.

The 4th Open Championship of the Ojaq Sports Club in rhythmic gymnastics is held on April 4–6. More than 180 gymnasts participate in the competition.

Along with the representatives of the club, pupils of the Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves, Republican Complex Sports School, Aquatics Palace, Zire Cultural Center, Ojaq Sports Club's branch in Hovsan settlement, and Shagan Olympic Sport Complex also took part in the competition.

The competition is held in several age categories.

