Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district police discover military grenades

Society Materials 5 April 2024 13:02 (UTC +04:00)
Aslan Mammadli
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Military grenades have been found in Jabrayil, the press service of the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs of Barda told Trend.

While on patrol in Dash Veysalli village whereabouts, Jabrayil District Police Department servicemen recovered 23 "F-1" and "RGD-5" hand grenades.

The investigation into the case is going on.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clean its lands of mines, booby traps, and other weaponry left behind by illegal Armenian forces.

