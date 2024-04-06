Several Azerbaijani boxers pass European Championship stage

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. Three more Azerbaijani boxers have passed a stage at the ongoing European Youth Championship in Porec, Croatia, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

On the second day of the competition, three athletes from the Azerbaijani national team entered the ring and completed their first bouts with victories.

In the 48 kg weight category, Bilalhabashi Nazarov fought against Eris Sadulla (Türkiye). The bout ended with the victory of the Azerbaijani boxer with a score of 5:0.

In the 1/4 finals, he will fight with Scott Thompson from Ireland on April 11.

His success was repeated by Omar Aslanly (54 kg). The team member beat Alexei Sarıoglu (Moldova). On April 9, Aslanli will fight against Frenchman Jemmal Mohamed in the 1/8 finals.

Ibrahim Zeynalov (63.5 kg) also won his first bout.

He defeated Sandro Spichi (France).

Zeynalov, who defeated his opponent with a score of 5:2, will meet Emmanouil Fotiadis (Greece) in the 1/8 finals. The bout will take place on April 9.

To note, on the first day of the competition, Azerbaijani boxer Magomedali Gasimzade (60 kg) also qualified for the 1/8 finals.

The European Youth Championship in Porec is being held on April 2–15.

