Tournament in Baku turns out to be stronger than European Championship - Azerbaijani athlete (VIDEO/PHOTO)

Society Materials 6 April 2024 23:36 (UTC +04:00)
Tournament in Baku turns out to be stronger than European Championship - Azerbaijani athlete (VIDEO/PHOTO)

Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. The next edition of the İdman Bizde program was broadcast and this time the winner of world and European championships in Greco-Roman wrestling Taleh Mammadov became the guest of the program, Trend reports via İdman biz.

The guest commented on the performance of our "classics" at the European Olympic qualification tournament held in Baku. He assessed the country's license chances at the World Olympic Qualification Tournament to be held in Istanbul.

Here is a video version of the interview.

