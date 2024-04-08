AZAL launches flights from Baku to Bucharest

Azerbaijan’s national air carrier, AZAL, will launch regular flights to Bucharest, the capital of Romania, starting from June 3 of this year. Flights will be operated twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays.

The introduction of AZAL flights to Bucharest will enhance connections and promote the expansion of tourism, cultural, and business opportunities between Azerbaijan and Romania.

Bucharest is the capital and largest city of Romania, serving as the country's primary economic and cultural hub, and is one of the most captivating cities in Southeastern Europe.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan Airlines plans to reintroduce flights to Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, in the near future. Flights on this route will also be available twice a week.

To view the flight schedule and purchase tickets, please visit the airline's official website at www.azal.az or use AZAL mobile application.