Azerbaijan to host next meeting of UNWTO Regional Commission for Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. The Azerbaijani delegation participated in the 70th meeting of the Commission for Europe of the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) held in Tirana, Albania, on April 8, Trend reports.

The delegation, led by Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev, included Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Spain, who also serves as Azerbaijan's permanent representative to the UN World Tourism Organization, Ramiz Hasanov.

During the meeting, it was decided that Azerbaijan would host the 71st session of the UNWTO Regional Commission in 2025.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel