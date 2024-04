BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. The latest episode of the Ulduzlu Idman project on Idman.biz TV aired, Trend reports.

Kamala Piriyeva, a well-known Azerbaijani actress and television personality, appeared as a guest on the show.



Piriyeva discussed how women should defend themselves with the show's host, Zumrud Badalova, and expert jiu-jitsu, kendo, and aikido trainer, Aghakazim Movsumov.

