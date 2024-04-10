Azerbaijani sports minister meets with nation's top performing athletes (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. Azerbaijani Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov has met with Azerbaijani athletes and their coaches who successfully represented the country at continental and world championships and prestigious international competitions, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The ceremony organized at the Academy of Physical Culture and Sports of Azerbaijan began with the singing of the national anthem.

Afterward, certificates and badges were presented to some athletes awarded the title of Master of Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Then, Farid Gayibov congratulated the athletes on the successful representation of Azerbaijan in international arenas and wished them new successes.

A video clip showing the successes achieved at international competitions during the month was shown.

Representatives of such sports as rhythmic gymnastics, acrobatics, double mini-trampoline, trampoline gymnastics, men's gymnastics, women's gymnastics, gymnastics-aerobics, shooting, table tennis, swimming, judo, strongman, wushu-sanda, and karate told about their victories. Coaches of the national teams briefed about the preparation process and successes of Azerbaijani sportsmen.

To note, the meeting was also attended by Deputy Minister Mariana Vasileva and Head of the Sports Department of the Ministry Elnur Mammadov.

