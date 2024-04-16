Ammunition, communication devices uncovered in Azerbaijan's Khankendi city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Ammunition and communication devices have been found in Azerbaijan's Khankendi city, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs.

During police operations on April 15 in Khankendi city, authorities discovered and confiscated several communication devices, along with a cache of weaponry including 27 automatic rifles of various makes, one machine gun, one submachine gun, four pistols, three rifles, 14 live grenades, a grenade launcher, three mine detonators, two shells, 15 machine gun belts, 74 ammunition magazines, 3130 cartridges of assorted calibers, and additional ammunition.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clean its lands of mines, booby traps, and other weaponry left behind by illegal Armenian forces.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel