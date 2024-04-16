Azerbaijan to relocate more families to liberated Fuzuli city (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Another 156 families will be relocated to their native Fuzuli city in Azerbaijan in the coming days, a source in the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs, Trend reports.

The committee has held a draw among the families who will soon return to Fuzuli city.

The event involved personnel from the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories within the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district), the Fuzuli district's executive power, and the public council under the Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs.

In total, 156 families took part in the drawing. Based on the family composition, 59 of them received two-room, 80 - three-room, and 17 - four-room apartments.

The former IDPs, who will soon return to their permanent place of residence in Fuzuli, noted that they feel great joy in returning to their native places and expressed their deep gratitude to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the conditions created in the territories liberated from occupation and the care given to them.

Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of IDPs to their native lands.

Up to now, 666 families (2,517 people) have returned to Fuzuli.

Along with Fuzuli, the former IDPs returned to Lachin city, the villages of Talish (Aghdara district), Aghali (Zangilan district), and Zabukh (Lachin district).

