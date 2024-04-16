AFFA needs to develop new strategy - Azerbaijan's football veteran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. The Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) should develop a new strategy, Adil Huseynov, a veteran of Azerbaijani football, told Idman.biz, Trend reports.

"I extend my congratulations to the recently elected AFFA president and members of the executive committee. Wishing them a proactive and confident beginning, may their endeavors culminate in triumphs and achievements," Huseynov said.

The ex-player, who graced the teams of Neftchi, Nakhchivan's Araz, and various other clubs during the 1970s, emphasized that football has evolved into a significant social phenomenon worldwide today. He underscored the state's dedicated efforts towards promoting and advancing the sport.

"President Ilham Aliyev's endorsement of the 'State Program for the Development of Football in the Republic of Azerbaijan' aims to foster the sport domestically and secure triumphs in global competitions. The yardstick for Azerbaijani football achievement lies in the performance of national teams at prestigious international events such as the World and European Championships, as well as the Olympic Games, along with the displays of clubs in European tournaments," he said.

He outlined his expectations from the national team, noting that the goal is to see the national team among the best in the world.

"To achieve this goal, our team must transform into a formidable contender. Currently, the national team boasts only a handful of top-tier players. However, once our younger age groups excel in world and European championships, we can anticipate notable success for the country's main team," the ex-player emphasized.

The former national footballer is currently holding the position of vice president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, associate professor of the Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC), and a member of the Narimanov district municipality of Baku.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel