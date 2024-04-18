Weapons and ammunition discovered in Azerbaijan's Khankendi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Weapons and ammunition have been discovered in the city of Khankendi, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry.

Additionally, it was noted that during police actions on April 17, 7 automatic weapons of different brands, 2 pistols, 7 rifles, one grenade, 6 igniters, 17 cartridge clips, 850 cartridges of different calibers, and other ammunition were found and seized on the territory of Khankendi city.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clean its lands of mines, booby traps, and other weaponry left behind by illegal Armenian forces.

