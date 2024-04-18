AZAL makes its first flight on Baku-Karachi route (PHOTO)

KARACHI, PAKISTAN, April 18. Azerbaijan Airlines (c) made the first direct flight to the largest city of Pakistan, Karachi, Trend reports from the scene.

The airline's first flight from Baku to Karachi took place on April 18 at 20.10 with arrival in Karachi on April 19 at 00.30 (local time). Flights on this route will be operated twice a week – on Thursdays and Sundays.

Karachi is a port city in southern Pakistan, the largest in the country and one of the largest cities in the world. It is a significant historical, as well as economic and cultural center of Pakistan, which makes it interesting for tourists.

A group of media representatives takes part in the trip, for whom excursions to the sights of Karachi will also be organized. The visit is organized in partnership with Mian’s Group.

The airline currently also operates flights to two other cities of Pakistan - Islamabad and Lahore.