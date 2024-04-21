Athlete from Germany wins ball exercise competition at Gymnastics World Cup in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. Darja Varfolomeev, representing Germany, has taken first place in ball exercises at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku with a score of 34.200 points, Trend reports.

The second position was occupied by Eva Brezalieva from Bulgaria, whose performance was evaluated by the judges at 33.800 points, the third place with a score of 33.800 points was taken by Taisiia Onofriichuk from Ukraine.

To note, the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup takes place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on April 19–21. Over 110 gymnasts from more than 40 countries take part in the competition. Gymnasts perform in the individual and group exercise programs.

