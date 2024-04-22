Weapons and ammunition discovered in Azerbaijan's Khankendi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Azerbaijani police officers have found automatic rifles, grenades, and grenade launchers in Khankendi, Trend reports via the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It was reported that during police operations on April 20 and 21, authorities seized 13 automatic weapons of various brands, 23 grenades, 2 grenade launchers, 11 igniters, 68 ammunition magazines, 2,780 cartridges of different calibers, 7 bayonet knives, and other ammunition in the Khankendi city area.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clean its lands of mines, booby traps, and other weaponry left behind by illegal Armenian forces.

