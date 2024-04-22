Another 39 families of former IDPs return to Azerbaijan's Fuzuli (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The return of former IDPs to the restored town of Fuzuli continues in accordance with the order of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

On April 22, another group of former IDPs arrived in Fuzuli city, which was sent from the Garadagh district of Baku city. At this point, another 39 families of 172 people returned to Fuzuli city.

Today's group of IDPs consisted of 24 families from Baku city (115 people), 5 families from Sumgayit city (22 people), 4 families from Fuzuli district (10 people), 3 families from Beylagan district (12 people), 2 families from Absheron district (12 people), and one family (6 people) from Shamakhi district who temporarily lived in hostels, sanatoriums, pioneer camps, unfinished buildings, and administrative buildings.

Thus, 705 families, or 2,689 people, were provided with accommodation in Fuzuli city.

