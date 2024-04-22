Azerbaijan's Qarabag and Vikingur FC star as most ruthless ones in Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Qarabag has scored at least two goals in all games it has played in 2024, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

Aghdam club scored more than one goal in all 13 games of the second half of the Azerbaijan Premier League season.

This is a European record. Only Vikingur was as ruthless in the last 13 matches of the Faroe Islands championship. The third team on this list - Crvena Zvezda on the Old Continent has a series of 12 matches.

However, longer series are observed outside Europe. Darul in Malaysia and Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia have scored two or more goals 17 times in a row.

To note, apart from 13 league matches, Gurban Gurbanov's team, which has played 3 times in the national cup and four times in the Europa League, has played 20 games in total.

