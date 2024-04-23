Azercell Telecom launches a social campaign "The Way to Go” in collaboration with the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (PHOTO)

The campaign aimed at empowering youth through sports and raises awareness of the devastation drug use brings to the lives of the addicts and people around them.

“Azercell Telecom” LLC, Azerbaijan's leading mobile operator, announces the launch of the "The Way to Go” social campaign in collaboration with the Azerbaijan Judo Federation. This initiative aims to deter teenagers and young people from drug addiction by promoting a healthy lifestyle and encouraging participation in sports.

"The Way to Go” campaign goes beyond simply raising awareness of drug addiction's dangers. It actively promotes a healthy lifestyle and fosters interest in judo, a discipline known for its emphasis on discipline, respect, and physical fitness. Azercell is offering free judo training for one month to young people in regions with Judo Federation schools and branches.

A powerful short film featuring renowned rap artist Orxan Zeynalli serves as the campaign's centerpiece. Directed by Emil Quliyev, the film follows two childhood friends who choose different paths, highlighting the consequences of negative choices.

Posters carrying the campaign message will be displayed across the city. These visuals will depict the contrasting realities of drug use and a healthy lifestyle with sports participation.

"The Way to Go” is the latest initiative within Azercell Telecom's long-term collaboration with the Azerbaijan Judo Federation. Previous successful projects include the "White Suits Girls Best" campaign, promoting sports and self-confidence among girls, and the "I Promise" campaign addressing the global issue of bullying among youth and adolescents.