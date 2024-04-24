Nar congratulates national volleyball champions (PHOTO)

The Azerbaijan Volleyball Championship, organized by the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, of which Nar is a partner, has ended. In the 2023-2024 season, the winner of the national championship among women and men was the AZERRAIL club. Nar congratulates both members of the AZERRAIL club and wishes our volleyball players further success.

In line with its corporate social responsibility strategy, Nar promotes a healthy lifestyle in the country and supports the growth of interest in various sports, including volleyball, among young people. Click here for more information about the CSR projects implemented by the operator.

