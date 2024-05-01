Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan to be represented by 43 athletes in Shooting World Cup

Society Materials 1 May 2024 15:36 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan to be represented by 43 athletes in Shooting World Cup

Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The number of Azerbaijani athletes who will take part in the World Shooting Cup has been announced, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

This was announced at a press conference dedicated to the competition to be held in Baku.

Additionally, it was noted that 43 athletes will represent the team at the World Cup in benchrest and bullet shooting.

To note, 700 athletes from 84 countries will take part in the competition, which starts today. The World Cup will end on May 12.

