"PASHA Hackathon" organized by PASHA Holding is approaching!

“PASHA Hackathon 4.0,” organized by PASHA Holding, is scheduled to take place at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel from June 28-30, 2024. This year's topic is centered around generating innovative ideas for implementation by PashaPay. Participants will be tasked with addressing a specific challenge posed by PashaPay and presenting their ideas within a three-day period.



Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams, with the first-place team receiving 6000 AZN, the second-place team receiving 4000 AZN, and the third-place team receiving 2000 AZN.



“PASHA Hackathon” is a 48-hour competition designed to foster the creation of innovative products. We invite students, business and marketing specialists, designers, and developers to register for participation. Registration is open from May 10 to June 10 on www.pashahackathon.az, and there is no entry fee. All venue-related expenses, including food, beverages, and other services, will be covered.



This is the fourth year PASHA Holding is organizing “PASHA Hackathon”. The event aims to encourage innovative thinking and solution-oriented approaches among young people and to support the development of an innovative culture within the country.