Azerbaijan nominates new head of working group on inter-parliamentary ties with Pakistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. A new head of the working group on inter-parliamentary relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan has been appointed, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani Parliament has submitted a draft parliamentary resolution, "On Amendments to the Decision of the Azerbaijani Parliament "On Election of Heads of Working Groups on Interparliamentary Ties between Azerbaijan and Pakistan," to the discussion of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) today.

According to the project, it is proposed to appoint Kamaleddin Gafarov as the head of the working group.

The document was put to vote and adopted after discussion.

