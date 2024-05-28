Azerbaijani army celebrates Independence Day on occasion of May 28 (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Under the instruction of the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, a number of events were held in the Azerbaijan Army on the occasion of May 28—Independence Day, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

At the events held with the participation of military personnel, representatives of the public, and the offices of the military attaches of the Republic of Azerbaijan accredited to foreign countries, the memory of the National Leader and the heroic sons, who became Shehids for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Motherland, was honored by observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan, accompanied by a military orchestra, was performed.

Classes on socio-political training, round tables, and conferences were organized for servicemen at the events. Congratulations to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, and the Minister of Defense on the occasion of May 28—Independence Day were conveyed to the military personnel.

The speakers spoke about the adoption of the Declaration of Independence of Azerbaijan on May 28, 1918, and the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the first parliamentary republic in the Muslim East.

It was noted that the state independence and international positions of modern Azerbaijan strengthened as a result of the successful domestic and foreign policy of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev. It was emphasized that thanks to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, who successfully continues the wise policy of the National Leader, Azerbaijan has restored territorial integrity and developed in all spheres.

Excursions, exhibitions of books, photographs, and pictures, as well as demonstrations of documentaries and feature films, were organized for military personnel on the occasion of Independence Day. House museums of historical figures of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, monuments, and other historical sites, as well as the graves of martyrs, were visited.

As part of the "Letter to a Soldier" project, letters written by citizens were delivered to the defenders of the motherland. Servicemen read the letters addressed to them with great interest.

Literary-artistic compositions and various patriotic music pieces were presented in military units by creative teams of the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov, the Ideological and Cultural Center of the Ganja Garrison.

At the end of the events, a group of distinguished servicemen were awarded honorary certificates.

