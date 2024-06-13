Azerbaijani SOFAZ appoints new deputy executive director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Bahruz Bahramov has been appointed deputy executive director of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), a source in SOFAZ told Trend.

Bahramov has been an advisor to the executive director of SOFAZ since 2020.

Previously, he held various positions in the risk management and investment departments of SOFAZ, including deputy director of the risk management department from 2014 to 2016, and director of the risk management department from 2016 to 2020.

