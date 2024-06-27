Thrilled to visit IDEA and engage with dedicated environmental activists - UNEP executive director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. I was delighted to visit the IDEA (International Dialogue for Environmental Action) Public Association yesterday and meet with activists actively working to preserve the environment, Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) Inger Andersen said during the joint briefing in Baku, Trend reports.

Andersen made note of the fact that young people are increasingly taking up leadership roles.

"From toddlers asking their parents to turn off the water, to teenagers protesting against certain rules, to young people entering the labor market, this is where change is happening. Young people have the opportunity to influence these changes because they are the future, not just another generation. That is why those in leadership positions must give way by involving young people in the process. I applaud the minister and his team for organizing COP29 because they have a youth envoy and they have made space for young people by inviting them to the table. That is essential. I was delighted to visit IDEA yesterday and meet with activists actively working to preserve the environment. I saw great enthusiasm and eagerness among young people to contribute here in Azerbaijan," she noted.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel