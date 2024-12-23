Labor relations in Azerbaijan go completely digital - state service official (Updated)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Labor relations in Azerbaijan have been fully digitized, as per the new legislation that came into effect in August, said Narmin Mirzayeva, Deputy Head of the State Labor Inspection Service, Trend reports.

Speaking at a conference on "Labor Relations, Occupational Safety, and Human Resources as Key Components of Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance Approaches," Mirzayeva further highlighted the change.

"Employment contracts between employees and employers are now concluded electronically.

When an employee’s contract is terminated, the required precautionary actions must be executed through an electronic system, guaranteeing that the employee is informed beforehand.

In accordance with current standards, a range of labor-related documents, such as orders, certificates, assessments, and others, are now handled through digital platforms," she said.

To note, The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Businessmen's Association (ATIB) is hosting a conference in Baku on the topic of "Labor Relations, Occupational Safety, and Human Resources as Key Components of Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance Approaches".

The event is attended by Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBİA) under the Ministry of Economy, Hasil Abbasov, Deputy Chairman of the State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, Narmin Mirzoyeva, Deputy Head of the State Labor Inspection Service, members of the Azerbaijani Parliament, as well as entrepreneurs from Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

The ATIB Board of Directors has scheduled the annual general meeting after the conference.