Azerbaijan attracts international consultants to probing plane crash - minister (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Azerbaijan has also attracted international consultants in the process of probing the AZAL plane crash in Aktau, Kazakhstan, the country's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev told reporters, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan, exercising its right, has involved international consultants in the process. We are already in contact with them," the minister said.

Nabiyev mentioned that two experts from the Embraer company are on-site and have been included in the investigation team.

"At the same time, Brazilian experts will also be at the scene tomorrow," he added.

The tragedy occurred on December 25, when an Embraer 190 plane operated by AZAL, en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed just 3 kilometers from Aktau Airport.

The Embraer 190 was carrying 67 people, including 62 passengers and five crew members.

In the aftermath of the crash, 27 people were hospitalized. Among them, 15 are citizens of Azerbaijan, eight are from Russia, and three are from Kyrgyzstan. The identity of one individual remains unknown.

Of those hospitalized, 11 are being treated in intensive care, 13 in the trauma ward, two in the neurosurgery ward, and one in the surgical ward. They are under the care of experienced doctors from Kazakhstan, as well as specialists sent from Azerbaijan and Russia. All patients have received prompt and specialized medical and psychological support.

The crash claimed the lives of both pilots and a flight attendant. Two other crew members survived.

On December 26, 14 injured people and the bodies of four victims were brought to Azerbaijan.

The black box of the plane has already been found, and procedures for its analysis are being carried out per the international aviation conventions. An investigation into the causes of the disaster is currently underway. Final conclusions will be made after completion of all necessary research and data analysis.

