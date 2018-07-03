Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey send joint letter to UN secretary general

3 July 2018 19:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

Trend:

The Permanent Representatives of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey to the United Nations forwarded a letter to the UN Secretary General on the occasion of inauguration of Shah Deniz-2 and TANAP as the first section of the Southern Gas Corridor, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said in a message July 3.

The letter has been released as a document of the 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly (A/72/890).

It was noted that the foundation of the Southern Gas Corridor was laid on September 20, 2014. As one of the biggest projects in the world with an investment around $40 billion, the 3,500-km-long Southern Gas Corridor includes the development of the Shah Deniz-2 field in the Azerbaijani sector of Caspian, the South Caucasus pipeline trough Georgia, the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline through Turkey (TANAP) and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP). It will contribute to addressing energy security issues.

In the letter, the support of all partners has been appreciated as vital one for the realization of this project. “The Southern Gas Corridor will serve to further deepen cooperation in Europe and in our region not only in energy but also in all other sectors,” says the letter. “It is characterized as one of the major projects of our century and as synonymous with the enhancement of cooperation for the future prosperity of the countries and peoples of the region.”

It is underlined that the pipeline will make its contribution towards meeting the world’s rising energy demands and complement global efforts aimed at achieving the relevant Sustainable Development Goals as well as will serve to peace, stability and mutual prosperity.

