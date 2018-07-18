Floating PV system may appear on Lake Boyukshor in Baku

18 July 2018 15:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 18

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry with the support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) is planning to implement a joint pilot project to create a system of floating solar panels (floating PV system), the ministry said in a message July 18.

Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers gave permission for the implementation of a pilot project “Technical Support and Knowledge Sharing for the Development of a Floating Solar Panel System.”

The work is planned to begin after the tender process, when the ADB will select a consulting company.

As part of the project, it is planned to create a system of three photovoltaic panels with a capacity of 100 kilowatts each on Lake Boyukshor, create business models to encourage private sector participation in the installation of solar panels, strengthen national capacity in this sphere and apply modern norms and principles.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russian expert: Armenia has no desire to conduct productive negotiations on Karabakh
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:53
Etisalat chooses Azerbaijani company for deployment of tourist Wi-Fi in Dubai
ICT 16:55
OSCE ODIHR publishes final report on presidential election in Azerbaijan
Politics 16:44
TAP’s Swiss shareholder substantially lowers its net investments
Oil&Gas 15:56
Azerbaijan, Ukraine may bring trade turnover to $1B - envoy
Economy news 15:50
Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan, Italy - very reliable partners for each other
Politics 15:29
Latest
Air Astana awarded as best airline in Central Asia and India
Economy news 17:55
Russian expert: Armenia has no desire to conduct productive negotiations on Karabakh
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:53
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for July 19
Economy news 17:47
Uzbekistan decreasing number of natural monopolies
Economy news 17:41
US sanctions won't affect Iran’s financial transaction systems – FABA head (Exclusive)
Business 17:39
North American oil prices down on July 17
Oil&Gas 17:38
Etisalat chooses Azerbaijani company for deployment of tourist Wi-Fi in Dubai
ICT 16:55
UNDP office in Uzbekistan announces tender for construction work
Tenders 16:51
OSCE ODIHR publishes final report on presidential election in Azerbaijan
Politics 16:44