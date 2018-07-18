Floating PV system may appear on Lake Boyukshor in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 18

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry with the support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) is planning to implement a joint pilot project to create a system of floating solar panels (floating PV system), the ministry said in a message July 18.

Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers gave permission for the implementation of a pilot project “Technical Support and Knowledge Sharing for the Development of a Floating Solar Panel System.”

The work is planned to begin after the tender process, when the ADB will select a consulting company.

As part of the project, it is planned to create a system of three photovoltaic panels with a capacity of 100 kilowatts each on Lake Boyukshor, create business models to encourage private sector participation in the installation of solar panels, strengthen national capacity in this sphere and apply modern norms and principles.

