Development of women's entrepreneurship - one of priority issues in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The development of women's entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan is one of the priority issues, chairman of the board of Azerbaijan’s Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Orkhan Mammadov said.

Mammadov made the remark at the forum entitled "Horizons of New Opportunities: Green Light to Women Entrepreneurs" in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 18.

“The reforms being carried out under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev focus on entrepreneurship, in particular, small and medium-sized businesses,” the chairman said.

“One of the main goals of state policy is to achieve the formation of the diversified, competitive national economy, ensuring sustainable economic growth and relying on the development of entrepreneurship in the country,” Mammadov said.

“The significant success has been achieved, the business and investment environment has been improved, entrepreneurs, including women entrepreneurs, have become the leading force of the society thanks to the successful economic reforms carried out in the country recently,” the chairman said.

“The growth of women's economic initiative in the country is important from the point of view of socio-economic development, including employment,” Mammadov said. “It is pleasant that women already play an important role in the development of entrepreneurship in the country and are actively engaged in business."

The chairman emphasized that the agency is taking the necessary measures to promote women's entrepreneurship, increase the number of women in small and medium-sized enterprises and create the appropriate mechanisms for this purpose.

“A section has been created on the agency’s website to provide women entrepreneurs with information support,” Mammadov said. "The section is updated on a regular basis."

“Despite the business of the creative industry related to the fields of folk art is a relatively new sphere, it has been already formed in the world as a separate sector,” Mammadov added. “It has an important share in GDP and export in a number of countries.”

“In particular, a steady path of development in this sphere of ​​the UK, South Korea, China, Turkey is accompanied by significant achievements,” the chairman said. “Along with other spheres in the country, the progress is being observed in creation and development of creative industry. A number of issues have become relevant as a result of the task of bringing the sphere of art into industrial kind of business."

Mammadov considers the need to explore the potential for creative industry development as the first step.

“This exploration, which will be carried out on the basis of comparative advantage, will create the conditions to identify segments of competitiveness in this sphere and take support measures in the future and ultimately ensure efficiency,” the chairman said.

“Another important issue is related to lack of detailed statistics in this sphere. This makes it difficult to assess the current situation and determine development trends in this sphere.”

“The agency is trying to establish its activity in close cooperation with the state agencies and entrepreneurs in the form of a state-entrepreneur dialogue,” the chairman added. “From this point of view, with the participation of the interested individuals, the special attention will be paid to discussion of the issues related to the development of this sphere.”

