Azerbaijan introducing 15% duty on imported gasoline

29 November 2019 16:15 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

Trend:

Starting from Nov. 30, a 15 percent duty on gasoline imported to Azerbaijan will be introduced, Trend reports Nov. 29.

In accordance with the changes in the “Amount of customs duties on export and import, the commodity nomenclature of Azerbaijan’s foreign economic activity” by the decision of Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers dated Aug. 26, 2019, starting from September 1, gasoline with sulfur content of no more than 0.013 gram per liter with octane number of 92 or more (by analysis method) and gasoline with sulfur content of no more than 0.013 gram per liter with octane number of less than 95 (by analysis method) were exempted from the 15 percent customs duty for 90 days.

On Nov. 30, this decision will be no longer valid.

The Cabinet of Ministers, by its decision dated Aug. 26, 2019, amended the “Excise rates of excisable goods imported into Azerbaijan.”

