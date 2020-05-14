Minister: No problems with export of agricultural products during quarantine in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Samir Ali – Trend:

There are no problems with the export of agricultural products during the quarantine regime in Azerbaijan, Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov told reporters, Trend reports.

“President Ilham Aliyev declared the development of the agricultural sector a priority. To minimize the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on agriculture, appropriate measures have been taken by order of the head of state, the minister said.

“The country is continuing to combat the pandemic and its consequences. In particular, all necessary steps have been taken to prevent the emergence of problems and failures in the agricultural sector, the activities of farmers, and the provision of the citizens with agricultural products,” Karimov noted.

“Currently, activities in the agricultural sector are continuing in compliance with the requirements of the special quarantine regime imposed by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan. In the meantime, there are no problems with the transportation of food products both between regions and cities,” he stressed.

“We have checked farms and agricultural infrastructure in the Khachmaz and Guba regions on May 14. As you know, Guba-Khachmaz economic region specializes in the production of vegetables and fruits, and the share of these regions in the export of agricultural products is high. There are no problems with the export of agricultural products during the quarantine period,” Karimov said.

The minister added that the abundance of farmers' crops will allow them to supply products to the local market, as well as export it to foreign countries.