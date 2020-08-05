Azerbaijani MP: Global dynamics of coronavirus spread requires caution

Economy 5 August 2020 14:58 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani MP: Global dynamics of coronavirus spread requires caution

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 5

Trend:

The rapid spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the world has led to an increase in negative trends in the global economy, sharp fluctuations in global energy and stock markets, Chairman of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship of Azerbaijan’s Parliament Tahir Mirkishili said, Trend reports.

The MP made the remark at an extraordinary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The pandemic has not spared the economy of Azerbaijan, Mirkishili noted.

“Economic conditions have changed significantly, both in the world and in Azerbaijan. The analysis of the past two months shows that we need to be cautious. Therefore, upon instruction of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, a draft law on Amendments to the Law on the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2020 was prepared, according to which it is recommended to attach great importance to social expenditures, and not to reduce a single social package,” said the committee chairman.

Azerbaijani MP: Global dynamics of coronavirus spread requires caution - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani MP: Global dynamics of coronavirus spread requires caution - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
