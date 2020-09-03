Azerbaijan discloses funds paid within social security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

Trend:

More than 3.8 billion manats ($2.2 billion) was paid in Azerbaijan within various types of social security from January through August 2020, which is 782.7 million manats that’s $460.4 million (25.7 percent) more compared to the same period of last year, Trend reports on Sept. 3 citing to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

The State Social Protection Fund paid pensions, allowances, scholarships, and targeted social assistance to nearly 2.6 million people from January to August 2020.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Sept. 3)