Azerbaijani minister of economy reviews activity of industrial enterprises in Ganja (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

Trend:

Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov visited the enterprises in Ganja city, the Ministry of Economy told Trend.

The issues of strengthening the economic potential of the city, creating an industrial zone and allocating the appropriate areas for this purpose were discussed with Head of the Executive Power of Ganja Niyazi Bayramov.

The minister visited Azeraluminium LLC located in Ganja, one of the leading non-ferrous metallurgy companies in Azerbaijan and the only producer of primary aluminum in the South Caucasus.

The main enterprise of the company - "Aluminum complex" is located in Ganja. The complex includes four plants (casting and continuous metal rolling, electrolysis, processing and painting under pressure, anode processes) and two additional sections (silicon grinding substation, mechanical repair station). The total capacity of plants for the production of primary aluminum is about 50,000 tons per year.

The issues of ensuring sustainable supply of raw materials, expanding the production of primary aluminum, organizing the production of various products as a result of deep processing, optimizing production and increasing competitiveness were discussed during the talks with the management of the enterprise.

Then the minister visited the Ganja Automobile Plant. The enterprise assembles vehicles for various purposes, agricultural machinery (tractors, combines, etc.), trucks and other equipment.

The existing production capacity of the enterprise, its potential for assembling new types of equipment, including tractors, other agricultural machinery and buses, the possibility of sale were discussed during the meeting with the management of the plant. The need of increasing the competitiveness of the enterprise was emphasized.