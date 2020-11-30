Azerbaijan commissions Aghyokhush gold field (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.30

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s AzerGold CJSC continues activities aimed at launching new fields and increasing economic efficiency in the regions, Trend reports citing the company.

Within the action plan prepared in connection with the Azerbaijani president’s decree of March 19, 2020, on measures to ensure the stability of the country's economy to external influences, the CJSC decided to establish the Chovdar Integrated Regional Processing Facility based on the Chovdar gold mining enterprise in Dashkasan district.

In order to familiarize with the project on November 28, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev and Deputy Minister of Economy, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AzerGold CJSC Rovshan Najaf visited the Chovdar gold mining enterprise.

Speaking in detail about the project, the company’s Board Chairman Zakir Ibrahimov noted that the main purpose of creating the processing site is the centralized use of available material and technical resources.

"The creation of the Regional Processing Facility will help to reduce capital and operating costs, ensure the sustainability of production processes, as well as minimize possible environmental impact and stimulate economic activity in the regions," Ibragimov said.

During the visit, information was also given on the work done to commission the Agyokhush goldfield, discovered in 2017 by geologists of AzerGold CJSC. In June this year, this field was registered in the state balance of mineral reserves by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan.

Although Agyokhush is considered a relatively small deposit, its location near the operating Chovdar gold mining enterprise creates favorable conditions for conducting operational work here without creating additional infrastructure and capital investments.

According to Ibragimov, currently, the first phase of the operation of the Agyokhush 1 field begins. In total, the operation project will consist of three stages and the execution of all of them will be carried out through the Chovdar Integrated Regional Processing Facility.

"Until the end of 2022, in addition to the three stages of operation of the Agyokhush deposit, sulfide ores of the Chovdar deposit, as well as ores of other nearby deposits - Myaryakh, Tulallar, Narchala, will also be processed at this facility," he said.

The first blasting operations were also carried out at the Agyokhush 1 deposit. The obtained ores were transported and processed for the first time at the Chovdar site.

The implementation of the Agyokhush project will make an important contribution to the socio-economic development of the region: within the framework of the implementation of all phases of the project, it’s planned to open more than 100 permanent jobs.

