State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads reconstructs highways in Quba district (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.7

By Sadraddin Agdzhaev - Trend:

The highway between Quba (center Quba district, Azerbaijan) and Konagkend (village in Quba district) has been reconstructed in accordance with the terrain, Trend reports via the State Agency of Azerbaijan Roads.

The highway connects 66 settlements with total population of 68,000 people and has a length of 46 kilometers.

The road was widened in Tengealti (village in Quba district). The widening covered a section of 29-30 kilometers of the Quba-Konagkend highway. The road was widened from 4 to 10 meters.

Under the project, on the 35th, 36th and 41th kilometers of the road over small mountain rivers, three bridges with one overpass were built.

Also, road bridges over the Babachai and Dzhimichai rivers, on the 43rd and 46th kilometers of the road were built. Water-regulating reinforced concrete retaining walls with length of 280 and 160 meters, accordingly, were built around both bridges.

To regulate traffic covering Amsar, Nugedi, Pustagasym, Qamqam, Tengealti and other villages of Quba district, road signs and markings were installed, and a modern road infrastructure was created.

This road operation will facilitate the movement of people living in these settlements, allow the delivery of agricultural products, fruits and vegetables in a short time, and will also expand the local tourism potential.