Import of bicycle parts to Azerbaijan exempted from customs duty

Economy 13 January 2021 09:37 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

Trend:

The import of bicycle parts into Azerbaijan has been exempted from customs duties for 2 years due to the extension of the validity period of the Cabinet of Ministers’ Resolution No. 471 of December 10, 2019 ‘On amendments to the commodity nomenclature of Azerbaijan’s foreign economic activity, the rate of import and export customs duties’, approved by Resolution No. 500 dated November 17, 2017, Trend reports.

The respective decision was signed by the country’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

The document’s signing is aimed at supporting domestic production and developing the industrial potential of the country's regions.

