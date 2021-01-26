Amount of fee transfers to Azerbaijan's 2020 state budget disclosed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Some 9,576 prisoners were registered with local probation authorities in 2020 despite the limited activity of courts in Azerbaijan due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Chief of the Probation Service of the Ministry of Justice Musa Humbatov said at a press conference of the ministry, Trend reports.

According to Humbatov, during the year 10,453 prisoners were removed from the register on various legal grounds.

"Over the reporting year, about 1.3 million manat ($760,000) of fines were transferred to the state budget, which is more than 59 percent of the paid amount. Besides, 155,131 hours of public works were carried out," added Humbatov.