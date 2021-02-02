Azerbaijan's existing financial capabilities achieve record level

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.2

Trend:

Independent Azerbaijan is going through a historically turning point in its economic, social, political and cultural development, the order of President Ilham Aliyev on the approval of ‘Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development’ program stated, Trend reports on February 2.

According to the order, purposeful socio-economic reforms carried out in the country during the past period ensured the strengthening and modernization of the national economy.

“On the basis of dynamic development over the past 17 years, the country's economy has more than tripled, a strong socio-economic infrastructure has been created, and the level of poverty in the context of positive demographic growth has significantly decreased,” the order said.

“Existing financial capacity has reached historic highs and Azerbaijan has strengthened its position in the group of upper middle income countries.”

The order stressed that the growing economic power has allowed Azerbaijan to initiate major projects that can change the economy of the South Caucasus and adjacent regions.

“As the driver of the regional economy, the country has become one of the world's reliable partners in the field of energy security. All the above increased the economic role of Azerbaijan in the region, laid a solid foundation for its resilience to external influences and the restoration of its sovereignty as an independent state,” noted the order.

“The obtained economic advantage, socio-political and socio-economic basis, formed over many years, also increased the military power of the country. These achievements were transformed into a historic victory that led to the liberation of our lands from occupation and the restoration of territorial integrity. Ensuring the political and economic sovereignty of Azerbaijan with a historic statement signed on November 10, 2020 creates ample opportunities for the full use of the existing economic potential of the liberated territories for the benefit of our people. The victory achieved will be a new opportunity in the coming years through systematic and sustained reforms,” said the order.

The territories had been liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov. 2020), and on November 10, a joint statement to end the war and confirm its results was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.