Ukrainian SkyUp to operate regular flights to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.2

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

The State Aviation Administration (SAA) of Ukraine allowed SkyUp Airlines to operate regular flights to Azerbaijan from April 1, 2021, Trend reports referring to a source in the SAA.

According to the source, the private-owned Ukrainian SkyUp airline was allowed to carry passengers on the Lviv-Baku-Lviv route twice a week.

At the same time, the administration canceled the permit issued to Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) to operate flights on the above route with a frequency of three times a week.

Instead, UIA has been granted permission for regular flights to a number of countries and cities around the world, including Turkish Bodrum and Gazipasha.

"UIA was allowed to increase the number of flights on the Kiyv-Bodrum-Kyiv route from three to seven per week and to operate regular flights from the capital of Ukraine to Gazipasha with a frequency of four times a week," added the source.

